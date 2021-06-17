Quebecers who are 40 or older can now register to get their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine earlier.
On Friday June 18, Quebec residents who are 35 years old or older will be able to register for their second dose, people 30+ will be eligible on June 21, 25+ will be eligible on June 22, and all those 18+ will be eligible on June 23.
The news of earlier registration for the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine goes hand-in-hand with the Montreal Canadiens’ game 2 playoff win over the Vegas Golden Knights last evening.
Health Minister Christian Dubé even made an appearance at the Bell Centre. As the Canadiens were taking care of business in Vegas, Dubé helped to transform the Bell Centre into a walk-in vaccination clinic. People were able to get a dose of the vaccine without an appointment and a hot-dog once the procedure was complete.
As of now, 78% of Quebecers have gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
