Throughout history, horses really have been essential to the local economy and people of all backgrounds. If you take into account farms, carriage drivers, royalty, and police officers, it’s hard to imagine life without them. Better yet, for centuries, it was almost impossible to travel if you didn’t have a trusted animal companion. But where do horses go when they reach a certain age? In Vaudreuil-Dorion, a local farm called AHT Rescue aims to provide second chances.
“Each of the horses we have were once pulling caleches, racing on tracks, assisting police officers patrol streets, and so much more,” Mike Grenier said, the executive directing of AHT Rescue. “And the thing about horses is that they’re companion animals — much like dogs and cats. So, we try our best to find homes for them where they’ll be loved and appreciated for who they are.”
On May 1st and 2nd, AHT Rescue will be running a manure drive charity event where they’ll be giving out organic fertilizer in exchange for a donation. If you also look on their Facebook page, you’ll have a good idea of the majestic and charming new friends waiting to meet you. All the proceeds will go into making sure your new best friends will be taken care of long after you leave. With 310 volunteers — 75 of which actively help 365 days a year — it is a beautiful mission that deserves recognition. From May to November, AHT Rescue is also welcome to the public (with masks and social distancing). So, on May 1st and beyond, come and support a wonderful organization. Bring your family, significant other, or group of friends. After all, you can only hang out at so many parks. Change things up a bit this summer and get on the horse.
To reserve your spot for the drive and to get your organic fertilizer, send an email directly to manure@ahorsetale.org.
