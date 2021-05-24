Bear safely captured in Dorval

After 5 hours of effort, the bear running around the West Island was safely captured in Dorval. The SPVM called the Sauvetage Animal Rescue for their help. By 4:45 pm, a veterinarian with the right medication were on the scene to safely sedate the bear.
Despite injecting the bear with 3 doses of a sedative, it stayed active and even climbed down from the tree it was in to venture off to another yard. But after the 4th dose, the bear fell asleep and was able to be transported away from Dorval and the West Island.
The bear will now be set free in an environment more suitable to its needs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.