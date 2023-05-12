Bernard Mendelman: Acknowledging Mother’s Day

The following column appeared in The Suburban the week before Mother’s Day in 2015.
Below are some e-mails that were sent to me recently by readers that I thought would be just right for this Sunday. I would like to credit the authors but my search in trying to locate them was futile.
Things my mother taught me:
Religion: “You better pray that will come out of the carpet.”
Logic: “Because I said so, that's why.”
Irony: “Keep crying and I'll give you something to cry about.”
Osmosis: “Shut your mouth and eat your supper.”
Contortionism: “Will you look at that dirt on the back of your neck!”
Stamina: “You'll sit there until that entire broccoli is gone.”
Weather: “This room of yours looks as if a tornado went through it.”
Hypocrisy: “If I told you once, I've told you a million times. Don't exaggerate!”
Behaviour modification: “Stop acting like your father!”
Anticipation: “Just wait until we get home.”
ESP: “Put your sweater on; don't you think I know when you’re cold?”
Humour: “When that lawn mower cuts off your toes, don't come running to me.”
Genetics: “I swear you're just like your father.”
Roots: “Shut that door behind you. Do you think you were born in a barn?”
Envy: “There are millions of less fortunate children in this world who don't
have wonderful parents like you do.”
Wisdom: “When you get to be my age, you'll understand.”
Profanity: “Sh-t. Now look what you just made me do.”
Meeting with the Guru
A local elderly woman goes to her travel agent and tells him, “I want to go to India.”
“Why India?” he questions, “It’s very hot this time of year and it’s full of poor people.”
“Still, I want to go to India”
“But it’s a long journey and you have some medical problems. What will you eat? The food is too spicy for you and you have to watch your diet. You may get hepatitis or cholera. You don’t want to be stuck in a hospital with unfamiliar doctors.”
“Nevertheless, I still want to go to India.”
The necessary arrangements are made and off she goes. She arrives in India and undeterred by the noise, the unfamiliar food and the crowds she makes her way to an ashram. There she joins the seemingly never-ending line of people waiting for an audience with the Guru. A guard tells her that it will take at least three days of standing in line to see the Guru. Eventually she reaches the hallowed portals. There she is told firmly that due to the long lines before she reaches the Guru she can only say six words. She is ushered into the inner sanctum where the Guru is seated, ready to bestow spiritual blessings upon his eager attendees. Just before she reaches him she is once again reminded: “Remember, just six words.”
Unlike the other devotees, she does not bow at his feet. She stands directly in front of him, crosses her arms over her chest, fixes her gaze on him and says:
“Howard, it’s your mother. Come home.”
Buying a rose
A man stopped at a flower shop to order some flowers to be wired to his mother who lived two hundred miles away. As he got out of his car he noticed a young girl sitting on the curb sobbing. He asked her, “What was wrong?” and she replied, “I wanted to buy a red rose for my mother. But I only have 75 cents, and a rose costs two dollars.”
The man smiled and said, “Come on in with me. I'll buy you a rose.” He bought the little girl her rose and ordered his own mother's flowers.
As they were leaving he offered the girl a ride home. She said, “Yes, please! You can take me to my mother.” She directed him to a cemetery, where she placed the rose on a freshly dug grave. The man returned to the flower shop, cancelled the wire order, picked up a bouquet and drove the two hundred miles to his mother's house.
