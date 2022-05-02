Thanks to a $50,000 donation from a generous donor who wishes to remain anonymous, the West Island Women's Shelter will be able to expand its support programs for women and their children who are victims of domestic violence.
Guylaine Simard, Executive Director of the Shelter, said that the funds will be used to continue the Shelter's projects that help relieve the financial vulnerability of the women and children the Shelter serves. The donation will be used to set up a two-part project. The first will be an educational component. Its aim is to financially support a study project on women and their children examining their financial difficulties after an incident or continuing incidents of domestic violence.
The second part of the project will be an employability component. This will support the reintegration of the women the Shelter serves into the labor market. The funds would be used for those women who may not be eligible for Quebec employment programs. The women who will benefit are those that may be suffering limitations or traumas as a result of domestic violence. The Shelter will be able to offer a paid employment internship of up to 500 hours per person to a woman benefiting from Shelter services in the fields of maintenance, office work, and other related job opportunities.
Founded in 1979, The West Island Women's Shelter is the largest in the grater Montreal area offering the full range of acute and long-term support with psychological, educational, reintegration and housing aid to victims of domestic violence. It also conducts programs in high schools to sensitize young people to the urgent challenge of domestic violence that has exploded during the pandemic. Before the pandemic the Shelter handled some 6,000 calls a year. That number has ballooned to 14,000 last year.
Simard hopes this special gift will inspire others to do the same so that the Shelter can expand its critical care programs.
