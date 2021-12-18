On December 31, 2021, the Jewish General Hospital’s Larry Sidel will mark exactly 50 years since he began his work in the healthcare sector. On that day, he will hang up his hat and retire. His long-running career has been filled with many warm relationships, fond memories and the attainment of lofty goals.
As reported in the JGH Insider, the online newsletter of the hospital's Foundation, Sidel accomplished wonderful things in his five decades of work. As an administrator at the Montreal General Hospital, he was recognized with the prestigious Award of Merit for his work that went above and beyond his responsibilities. At the JGH Foundation, he was pivotal in raising money for many projects: the Clinical Research Unit, the Molecular Pathology Centre, the Microbiology Lab, the Nephrology Centre, the Psychiatric Department, and many others.
“When I started working at the Montreal General Hospital, they had a reception honouring people who worked in the institution for 25 years or more,” Sidel recalled. “I remember watching people get their certificate and saying to someone I was with, ‘How could anybody stay in a place 25 years? Who wants to keep a person who has been working for 25 years?’”
When he was hired at the Montreal General, they were setting up a new system for managing non-nursing functions on each floor. His organizational and leadership skills were deeply valued, and not just at work. He used to organize an annual Christmas party for the children of staff at the Montreal General, and over 500 children would come. Every year, he would help to put up a big Christmas tree in the lobby.
“Larry is probably the most passionate and committed person to the hospital in the Foundation that I know,” said JGH Foundation President and CEO Bram Freedman. “And I know a lot of passionate and committed people, but he has lived and breathed this place for 20 years. It’s really been his focus.”
Sidel started doing some projects at the Royal Victoria Hospital in the mid-90s. He began working with Mona Kravitz, who was the Director of Nursing there. Not long after Kravitz was hired as Director of Nursing at the JGH, she recommended Sidel to Myer Bick, then President of the JGH Foundation.
At first, Larry was doubtful, but Mona convinced him to apply. “Come home to the Jewish,” she told him.
In multiple departments across the hospital, Sidel has had a remarkable impact. One example is the Sandra & Steven Mintz Nephrology Centre, which was renovated in 2016. The Centre is in a whole new league since it was redone. It has spacious hemodialysis stations with more privacy, up-to-date isolation areas, an upgraded water filtration system, a dedicated pick-up and drop-off area, offices for staff, and meeting rooms.
The new Nephrology Centre was possible, in large part, because of Sidel’s fundraising work.
Another of Sidel's major projects at the JGH was Mindstrong, an annual fundraising initiative for the Psychiatry department that has been running for seven years. When it first launched, mental health was widely neglected, and the stigma surrounding it was a big problem. Still Sidel persisted in taking on the cause.
“I went on a tour of the old Psychiatry unit, and I said to myself, I can’t let it stay like this,” Sidel said.
Not only did Sidel raise his goal of $5 million for Mindstrong, he went above and beyond, raising $9 million. Combined with other fundraisers, a remarkable total of $16 million was raised for the Psychiatry Department. The two of us communicated often about this project.
Thanks to the JGH Insider for this content and good luck Larry!
FEEDING THE HOMELESS: For the second year, Yair Meyers along with wife, Alyssa Grunstein Meyers, their kids, along with friend Lori Bassal and her kids, will be heading downtown to feed the homeless on Dec. 26 at 11 am. “We would love for others to join us and or help in any way you can,” says Yair. “We will be collecting food items -preferably individually wrapped- and gift cards from places like Tim Hortons and McDonald's. Every little bit goes along way."
E-mail lbassal@hotmail.com or yairmeyers@gmail.com.
Used winter gear is also being accepted.
BENLOLO’S STUDIO: The S&P Recording Studio marks a first in Montreal housed at the Spanish and Portuguese Synagogue. This new initiative will enable the synagogue to offer the community a real “Music Hub.” This project was made possible thanks to a generous donation from Marc and Nicole Ezerzer. It will finally give flight to the Spanish and Portuguese Music Heritage and Preservation Project, a venture close to the Ezerzer brothers and to the many choir Alumni.
“Having this recording studio in our backyard will give us endless opportunities to promote our synagogue and attract new members and young families," said Cantor Daniel Benlolo. “In many ways it will continue and enhance our outreach to valued members as well as community members at large by providing them quality liturgical recordings of our services and more. This studio is open to receive and discover new talent, to capture live choir performances, energizing lectures, and local guest performers. It is the place to belong.”
Have an item for the SJN? Email mcohen@thesuburban.com
