New outdoor work space opens in downtown Montreal

Summer is approaching quickly. A lot of Montrealers have been stuck working from home for months and hope to spend more time outside. That is why Emilie Wake — founder of Ilots D’ete — has created a new, outdoor work space for remote workers in downtown Montreal.
Beginning this week, remote workers are going to have a new option. On Saint-Laurent Blvd, an outdoor work station will be open and free to use 24 hours a day. It has Wi-Fi and electrical plugs, so that remote workers can bring their laptops.
Wake has created about 24 other remote work stations throughout the Island of Montreal. According to Wake, they have been well-received thus far.
Psychologists like Dr. Robert Edward Whitley of McGill University even state that the benefits of having a common space for people to come together — whether it be for silent work or physical activities - are significant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.