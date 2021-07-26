In a car parked last night on Dominion Street near Quesnel Street in Little Burgundy in the Sud-Ouest borough , a 22-year-old woman was found injured by shards of glass after a gunshot was fired at the windshield of her vehicle.
Montreal police (SPVM) got a 9-1-1 call at 10:25 pm Sunday evening about the incident. They were informed a car had crossed an intersection, while the suspect fired a gun that hit the windshield of the parked car where the 22-year-old woman was. After the shots were fired, the suspect left the scene.
The 22-year-old woman was taken to the hospital to be treated for her injuries. To allow investigators and forensic technicians to examine the scene, a perimeter was set up.
