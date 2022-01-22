Three shootings took place in a 24-hour period Friday night, early Saturday and Saturday night in Montreal North, says the SPVM.
There has been an increasing amount of shootings and other forms of violence on the island in recent months.
At around 6 p.m. Friday, a 33-year-old man was walking with a friend in the area of Rolland St. and Pascal St. in Montreal North when someone in a passing vehicle shot him. The victim was shot in the lower body and is in stable condition. The friend was not injured.
Then, at Bruxelles Ave. and Monselet St. in Montreal North, a 25-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his upper and lower body at around 2 a.m. Saturday. Police found several shell casings at the scene.
The victim is said to be out of danger.
After that, a 28-year-old man, known to police, was shot in the lower body around 6:45 p.m. Saturday, in the location of the first of the three shootings, at Rolland St. and Pascal St.
Police are looking into whether the three incidents are in any way related.
