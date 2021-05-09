Quebec Police find 3 homemade bombs

A 44-year-old man will be in court on Friday as three homemade bombs were found in his Vaudreuil-Dorion apartment. The SQ diffused them before they could cause any harm.
It all started with an emergency phone call about a disturbance on Querbes Street last Thursday afternoon.
Sûreté du Quebec (SQ) officers set up a perimeter. The police then eventually found a number of weapons in the man’s apartment — including at least one gun.
For extra precaution, a canine team was called in to check for more explosives. Thankfully, no one was injured. Provincial authorities are still investigating.
