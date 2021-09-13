Today marks the 15th anniversary of the Dawson College shooting — a moment that will never be forgotten.
At 12:30 pm, Kimveer Singh Gill open fired at students at the de Maisonneuve Boulevard entrance of the school and the cafeteria on the main floor. Not only did Gill injure 19 innocent people, he also fatally shot an 18-year-old woman named Anastasia De Sousa.
Even though some time has passed, September 13 is still painful for De Sousa’s family, those who survived the incident, faculty members, and all the other people who experienced what happened that afternoon.
“Our daughter, forever in our hearts and present in spirit, was robbed of her bright future,” said Louise De Sousa, speaking on behalf of her family. “She was taken as she was exploring her future, doing what young adults should be doing. We hope no other family ever has to face something like this. We are extremely thankful and stand by Dawson College in its efforts to bring peace to this tragic event and create an environment of comfort.”
The Peace Garden was created to honor the life and memory of Anastasia De Sousa. It is located in the northwest corner of the campus near Sherbrooke St. West and Wood Avenue. The garden is open year round, for everyone who would like quiet reflection.
Due COVID-19 protocols that Dawson College is following, there will not be any formal commemoration events held at The Peace Garden this year. But fifteen years later, the victims and tragic impact of that September 13 day remains in the hearts of Montrealers everywhere.
