OCM presents world premiere of Unruly Sun to commemorate World AIDS Day Dec. 1To commemorate World AIDS Day, the Orchestre classique de Montréal (OCM) will present the world premiere of Unruly Sun, a theatrical song cycle inspired by the work of filmmaker and queer activist Derek Jarman.
McGill University appoints 18th Principal and Vice-Chancellor, Prof. H. Deep SainiProf. H. Deep Saini has been appointed McGill University’s 18th Principal and Vice-Chancellor. The announcement was made on November 14 by the university’s Board of Governors, who made the unanimous selection following a recommendation of an advisory committee formed to lead an extensive, international search.
Tawhida Tanya Evanson wins the 2022 Blue Metropolis/Conseil des arts de Montréal New Contribution Literary PrizeMontreal poet, dervish, performer and oral storyteller, Tawhida Tanya Evanson has won the 2022 Blue Metropolis/Conseil des arts de Montréal New Contribution Literary Prize for Book of Wings, a delicate, hybrid story about learning and spiritual growth.
