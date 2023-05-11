Canada’s outdated cyberbullying laws don’t protect kids from cyberflashing and other new types of sexual harassment

With four in five Canadian undergraduate students experiencing unwanted sexual harms online, it’s time for a nationwide wake-up call. “We know technology-facilitated sexual violence (TFSV) is a major problem in Canada, with victims reporting lower self-esteem, increased anxiety and stress, and attempts at self-harm, so why aren’t parents and educators talking to kids about how to react to it?” says youth violence expert Kaitlynn Mendes, an associate professor in the Department of Sociology at Western University, who plans to get the conversation started as part of a new five-year study on TFSV in Canada.
“We need to be talking about the issues young people are experiencing — no matter how uncomfortable it makes us — because at the moment, there’s a huge gap between the language and policies we use and what’s actually happening out there,” she added.
Mendes will be joined by McGill University research associate Christopher Dietzel as featured speakers at the upcoming Congress of the Humanities and Social Sciences (Congress 2023) — taking place May 27 to June 2 at York University in Toronto — which serves as a platform for the unveiling of thousands of research papers and presentations from social sciences and humanities experts worldwide. With more than 8,000 scholars, graduate students and practitioners expected to participate, the event focuses on reckoning with the past and reimagining the future, with the goal of inspiring ideas, dialogue and action that create a more diverse, sustainable, democratic and just society.
At Congress 2023, Mendes and Dietzel will share preliminary findings from their study, which is the first in Canada to specifically examine TFSV among youth aged 13 to 18. Through interviews and focus groups, they’re aiming to learn the most pressing issues facing youth, identify gaps in their knowledge of what’s appropriate and what’s not, and hear what they feel should be part of the solution.
“It’s about learning how we can equip young people to be able to navigate their digital futures in a way that is safe and fun and empowering,” said Mendes, adding that the team is talking to a diverse population, including urban and rural youth, youth who identify as 2SLGBTQ+, and youth who are racialized.
The first key finding of the study is that cyberbullying is a catchall term that no longer fits the bill when it comes to protecting kids. In fact, it can actually diminish the harms kids are experiencing online because it carries the notion that everybody gets bullied and it’s really not all that serious.
Instead, the researchers are advocating for adoption of TFSV as a term that explicitly captures a broader range of harmful behaviours, including cyberflashing (sending explicit sexual images commonly referred to as dick pics), deep fakes (using AI to alter photos or videos) and doxing (sharing private information about someone without their permission), as well as the idea that harms can be experienced online, virtually or in the real world.
“There is a severity that isn’t necessarily captured by the term cyberbullying,” explained Dietzel, whose analysis showed that Canadian cyberbullying policies and laws are out of date and out of touch with the harms young people are currently experiencing. “It’s not just about the psychosocial implications on somebody’s health and wellbeing, but also that there can be a potential criminal or illegal act linked to it as well,” he said.
An earlier study by Mendes found that young girls in England reported feeling that getting sent unwanted dick pics was just something they had to get used to. “It wasn’t until they were in a safe space in our focus groups, and we gave them the language of cyberflashing — which is now illegal in places like Scotland — that we could see their consciousness raising,” she said. “Before that, they simply didn’t have the specific language or frame of reference to understand it as something wrong or something they shouldn’t have to put up with.”
As their study progresses, the researchers will be looking to engage stakeholders, including parents, educators and policy makers, to get to the root of the TFSV problem in Canada and close the gap. They see their work as both intervention and education: they aim to kick start action on updating policies and laws, and get schools and parents engaging in more open dialogues with kids; and, they also want to engage young Canadians in developing tools and resources that will help them to distinguish between what’s good and bad about their online interactions.
“Some of these issues have been engrained in our culture in a way that’s normalized them and people just see it as part of the online experience now,” said Dietzel. “Part of what we want to do is give young people the ability to recognize these things and become the change makers themselves.”
Organized by the Federation for the Humanities and Social Sciences in partnership with York University, Congress 2023 is sponsored by the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada, Universities Canada, the Canada Foundation for Innovation, Mitacs, SAGE Publishing, and University Affairs.
For more information and registration, visit www.federationhss.ca/congress2023
— Federation for the Humanities and Social Sciences
— AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.