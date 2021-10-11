CSQ unionized daycare workers have planned strikes at daycare centres in Quebec on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The rotating Centrale des syndicats du Québec strikes will take place in Montreal and Laval on Tuesday, as well as the Lanaudière, Montérégie and Eastern Townships regions, and the following day, in the Quebec City, Chaudière-Appalaches and Abitibi regions.
There will also be demonstrations in Montreal set for Tuesday morning around Parc des Faubourgs at the corner of Ontario St. East and de Lorimier St., and in Sherbrooke in front of 2424 King St. West.
Union members of the CSN-affiliated Fédération de la santé et des services sociaux have also announced a second and third day of strikes on October 14 and 15.
Childcare workers from FTQ-affiliated Syndicat québécois des employées et employés de service are expected to hold their first two strikes on October 18 and 19.
