Canada’s Public Health Agency announced that several border measures and travel restrictions will remain in place until at least June 30.
As of April 1, travellers do not need to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test to enter into Canada by land, air or water. Passengers may still be subject to random testing but will not need to self-isolate while waiting for test results.
Children aged five to 11 do not need to show proof of a negative COVID test if they are traveling with a vaccinated parent or guardian regardless of vaccination status and children under five do not need to be vaccinated to travel.
All travellers coming to Canada must use the ArriveCan application to enter relevant health information 72 hours before arriving. Those who do not use ArriveCan before entering the country might be subject to a test on arrival as well as a test on the eighth day of their mandatory two-week quarantine. Those who fail to submit health information on the ArriveCan app could be subject to a fine up to $5,000.
The Federal Government no longer requires that travellers monitor and report any COVID symptoms or keep track of the places they have visited and the people they have seen during the first 14 days of their arrival.
Travellers still need to be fully vaccinated to board any federally regulated air, rail and marine form of transportation. Pre-entry tests for partially vaccinated travellers entering Canada remain in place.
Unvaccinated or partially vaccinated children aged five to 11 must wear a mask in public settings the first two weeks upon arrival. Masks are required for all travellers on federally regulated modes of transportation regardless of vaccination status.
Those aged five and older must provide proof of a negative antigen or molecular COVID test prior to boarding a cruise ship no more than one day before their scheduled departure. A test is not necessary to leave the ship. All travellers boarding a cruise ship must be fully vaccinated.
The government recommends verifying relevant travel information and health restrictions at the desired destination before departure as travel restrictions may differ in other countries.
