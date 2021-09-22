The Sûreté du Québec — in collaboration with with the Société de l'assurance automobile du Québec (SAAQ) and Contrôle routier Québec (CRQ) — completed an initiative to make roads safer. It is called "National Concerted Operation Distraction 2021”. The goal is to help drivers recognize the serious consequences of distracted driving.
Between September 10 and 16 of this year police services conducted more than 2,500 operations and issued more than 1,900 tickets for the use of a hand-held electronic device or a display screen while driving.
In a press release from the SQ, it reminded the public that "using a hand-held electronic device or display screen while driving reduces a driver's attention and concentration, and increases the risk of being involved in a collision. Distracted driving also greatly increases the risk of committing other traffic violations because you take your eyes off the road.”
The National Concerted Operation Distraction 2021 added to this by reminding Quebec drivers of the risks associated with distracted driving. It promotes safe and responsible driving.
