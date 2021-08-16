Mayor Valerie Plante has announced an $885-million strategy that will be centred on increasing electric transportation in Montreal through buses, bicycles, and cars.
Plante’s strategy is all part of Montreal’s 2020-2030 climate plan. Its goal is to “promote the increase and diversification of sustainable, integrated, affordable and accessible transportation.” The Plante administration believes the strategy will help reach carbon neutrality by the year 2050.
Working with almost 50 partners, Plante and her administration have stated that it will direct its focus for the next two years on solutions to decarbonize public transit, individual transportation, shared mobility, and freight transportation.
The city of Montreal plans to work closely with the STM to electrify its bus fleet and garages, as well as extending the metro’s blue line. The number of electric BIXI bicycles will also increase to 2,100 and be available in all 19 Montreal boroughs. In addition, the city also plans to replace all sub-compact municipal cars at the end of their lifespan with similar electric models.
According to the Plante administration, its hope is that its strategy will demonstrate to Montreal residents that “the environment is an issue that is dear to us and that we are taking concrete action to achieve the targets we have set ourselves”.
