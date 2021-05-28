Des Sources & Highway 20 Interchange

From May 28th at 10:00 am to May 31st at 5:00 am, the city of Pointe-Claire would like to notify residents that the Ministère des Transports will be closing the ramps on Highway 20 eastbound of Des Sources Boulevard.
If you need to drive through there on your morning commute to work or at any point of the day, it is recommended that you find another route to your destination.
For more information, you can visit the city of Pointe-Claire’s website.
