Around the Towns: West End

BUS ROUTE CONSULT: The city is inviting residents to take part in an STM public consultation. “If you take, or would like to take, the bus, metro, train, and would like to have faster more direct access, the STM wants to hear from you.” says the advisory. “The STM is reviewing the bus routes servicing CSL to get us to the metro faster, and to get us to work, to school, to medical appointments and shops using more direct routes. You can give your opinion here: https://parlons-en.stm.info/project/secteur-cote-st-luc-hampstead-montreal-ouest-notre-dame-de-grace/consultation/la-parole-est-a-vous/consultations.”
WINTER ACTIVITIES: The city informed a resident on the CSL Ideas page that “the winter programming [for activities] should be available on our website around Dec. 15. Registration will start on Jan. 11 for CSL residents. We will be promoting the guide on our social media pages and e-newsletters once it’s published. You can subscribe to our e-newsletter here: https://cotesaintluc.org/city-government/subscribe.”
HampsteadWATER TAX PAYMENT DEADLINE: The town announced that the water tax deadline is Friday, Dec. 17. “Please take note that the 2021 water invoice [has been] mailed Nov. 17, with the due date on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. Options to pay your account are: By cheque payable to the Town of Hampstead (mail to 5569 Queen Mary, Hampstead H3X 1W5) or deposited in the Town Hall mailbox: Online through your bank (Recommended). For further information: taxation@hampstead.qc.ca, and 514-369-8200 x6441.
PUBLIC SECURITY REPORT: Councillor Harvey Shaffer reported at the late November council meeting that Hampstead Public Security personnel intervened along with SPVM police officers at a house party where the numbers of attendees and their behaviour were “out of control.” The homeowner was given a fine by police “for not respecting provincial COVID guidelines.” As well, an unsuccessful attempt was made by one teen to rob another teen in Hampstead Park. “Public Security and the SPVM were on the scene, and the teen [suspect[ was apprehended,” the councillor explained. Also, “Hampstead Public Security was forced to intervene with a non-resident with mental health issues who was harassing citizens at multiple locations within the town, and once again, the SPVM together with our great Public Security took control of the situation and the individual was taken to the hospital.”
St. LaurentUNTIDY SWIMMING POOL ON LOCAL PROPERTY: A resident asked St. Laurent council last month about a property on Ouimet which has a private swimming pool that is “full of bird feces and which has been left to rot for the last five years. It brings smells, mosquitoes and disease to the public. This is not a healthy environment.” Mayor Alan DeSousa said he is familiar with the pool in question, as he lives in close proximity to that property. “We will be asking our services to look into this in the next few weeks, contacting the people who own the property, and determining what is the best way of dealing with it,” he added. “I have not seen any birds in recent times. There used to be ducks that spent the winter near the swimming, but neither this winter nor last winter have these ducks been there. But if a clean-up is necessary, clearly we can ask the owner to do what is necessary.”
Montreal WestTHEFTS FROM CARS: New councillor Lauren Small-Pennefather, now in charge of the Public Security portfolio on council, reported at the Nov. 15 council meeting that two thefts from cars took place this past September in which the car owners in question “inadvertently left their doors unlocked.” One such theft was reported in October and none up to the time of the council meeting in mid-November. “I’d like to remind residents to please remember to lock your doors, to discourage that kind of theft,” she urged. Similar pleas have been made in Hampstead to vehicle owners there.
Town of Mount RoyalVIRTUAL CHRISTMAS CONCERT: The town announced that “to get into the holiday spirit, Town of Mount Royal is organizing a virtual concert on Dec. 19 at 2 p.m. The “Trifecta Noël” trio will present the most beautiful Christmas songs with impeccable harmonies and an uncommon complicity. The activity is free and for everyone. To join, you will have to use the link: https://ville-mont-royal-qc-ca.zoom.us/j/91792823539 For more information, please contact Recreation, culture and community activities department at 514 734-2928 or at rec-mt-royal@ville.mont-royal.qc.ca.
HOLIDAY SKATING AND FIELD HOCKEY: The town announced that “holiday skating and free field hockey will return this season. the holiday schedule can be seen at www.ville.mont-royal.qc.ca/sites/default/files/documents/patinage_fetes_2021.pdf. The rules are : 1)Each skater (including figure skaters and MRO Hockey players) must present their valid Recreation Card stamped for 2022 to gain access to the rink, or pay the fee as indicated (a field hockey or skating club membership does not provide free access to the ice during this municipal holiday event. 2) The 2022 Recreation Membership can be purchased online if your Activitek account is current, or at the Recreation Centre. 3) All persons 13 years of age or older must show their vaccination passport. 4) Helmets must be worn by all, regardless of age or level. 5) It is mandatory to wear an approved helmet, full visor and neck protector during field hockey periods. 6) No free skating during field hockey periods. 7) No field hockey during skating periods. 8) Only persons wearing skates are allowed on the rink. 9) Spectators, parents or chaperones must remain seated in the stands, not standing around the rink. 10) Masks must be worn at all times by anyone 10 years of age or older throughout the arena, when moving around AND when sitting in the stands.”
PEDESTRIAN BRIDGE CLOSED FOR ALL OF DECEMBER: The town announced that the “temporary pedestrian bridge installed at the intersection of Morrison and Melbourne avenues [is] closed and dismantled during the whole month of December. Please note that construction will take place during the day between 7:00 and 19:00. Preliminary and subsequent work may be required to mobilize and demobilize all the equipment required to carry out the work and to clean up the site. Pedestrians and cyclists [are] able to use the Russell overpass or the Cornwall bridge, which is now open, for east-west travel.”
WestmountLOCAL STUDENT THANKED: The city recently thanked “Kelsey, compost ambassador. “On Friday, Nov. 19, 8th grader and Westmount resident Kelsey Guo walked her neighbourhood with the Public Works’ environment team to encourage residents to participate in the food waste collection programme. Kelsey reached out to the City because she had noticed that some of her neighbours didn’t have a green bin. She understands the importance of recuperating and reusing waste instead of sending it to landfill. She wanted to encourage her neighbours to participate in the collection and help them obtain their green bins. Thanks to Kelsey, three houses were added to the food waste collection!”
