The Canadian Travel and Tourism Roundtable and business leaders called on the federal government Wednesday to lift restrictions on travel to Canada for those fully vaccinated, before an expected federal election is called.
"With the second consecutive summer travel season now officially in jeopardy, time is ticking for Montreal businesses," says a statement from the Canadian Travel and Tourism Roundtable, a cross-Canadian coalition of leaders in the tourism and travel sector. "In a normal year, Montreal welcomes more than 11 million visitors, generating nearly $5 billion in revenue for the city.
"As a result of the pandemic, the number of international visitors to Montreal in 2020 decreased by 94 per cent year over year, and the city experienced its lowest hotel occupancy rate ever of around 15 per cent."
The statement points out that "local Montreal businesses rely heavily on international tourism.
"In the summer of 2019, over four million international tourists arrived at the Montreal Trudeau Airport. Prior to the start of the pandemic, international tourism to Montreal was growing at a rate of 10 percent annually. Though we applaud the recent easing of certain restrictions for Canadians travelling internationally, fully vaccinated foreign travellers are still unable to visit Canada, and this is leaving a devastating impact on local business."
The statement points out that Canadians have been doing their part to be vaccinated, "breaking records nearly every day," and that more than 70 percent of Montrealers have received at least a first dose.
"The federal government should be rewarding this effort with clear guidance on what re-opening looks like. As Canada gears up for a likely fall election, the Canadian Travel and Tourism Roundtable requests that the federal government follow the advice of its Expert Advisory Panel on Testing and Screening and re-open Canada to fully vaccinated international travellers before everything pauses in advance of a federal election."
The statement adds that the land border is closed for non-essential travel until at least July 21.
"However, government has extended these restrictions several times since their implementation. We are calling on the federal government not to prolong these restrictions any longer and to re-open borders to international travelers."
Yves Lalumiere, president and CEO of Tourisme Montréal, said that the city's businesses "have been waiting to welcome international tourists with open arms.
"Removing the quarantine requirements for Canadians without allowing fully vaccinated international travellers into Canada has essentially created a one-way travel corridor that disadvantages local tourism and Montreal's local businesses."
Philippe Rainville, CEO of Aéroports de Montréal, said that while YUL Montreal-Trudeau International Airport is "experiencing a slight pick-up in activity, we won't be able to talk about a recovery as long as the country's international borders remain closed.
"We would like to see the federal government develop a plan to allow people from other origins who are fully vaccinated and want to travel to Canada to do so safely. Other countries, particularly in Europe, have put in place effective measures to help their tourism industries get back on track this summer. The opening of the borders should also be accompanied by updated screening measures for fully vaccinated passengers, which are currently increasing delays in passenger processing and posing significant challenges to the flow of international arrivals at our airport."
Christophe Hennebelle, Vice President Human Resources and Corporate Affairs of Transat said, that for nearly a year and a half, "our airline has effectively been on pause. To fully sustain our restart, Transat needs Canada to open its doors to fully vaccinated international travellers. Our airline serves over 60 destinations across 25 countries. We cannot sustain our airline on Canadian travellers alone."
Michel Leblanc, President and CEO, Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montréal, said that "now that over half of Canadians are fully vaccinated, it's time to help restore the vitality of Montreal's tourism industry.
"Business tourism in particular, including events and conferences that are planned years in advance, are suffering from a lack of clarity about when restrictions around international travellers will be lifted. This uncertainty is even more harmful since most other countries with which we compete have already re-opened their borders to fully vaccinated tourists. We are formally asking Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to immediately present a clear plan to re-open the borders to fully vaccinated international travellers."
