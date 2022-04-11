Upper Canada Playhouse in Morrisburg, Ont. unveils its 2022 season

Morrisburg Ontario’s Upper Canada Playhouse will bring the lights up on some great theatre and music with a 2022 season filled with the kind of shows that have made the popular Eastern Ontario professional theatre the entertainment choice of over 40,000 local and visiting patrons every year.
The season features spring and fall live concerts, summer comedies, and a musical Christmas family show, all performed by some of the finest talent in the country on a stage where everyone’s close to the action. It hopes to keep audiences laughing, engaged, surprised and toe tapping all year long.
After playing to an audience of 10,000 in its shortened season last fall, the theatre returns to offering a full seven-show season from May through December, including three world premiere productions.
“People are so ready for this,” stated Artistic Director Donnie Bowes. “We all are. We offer what folks need right now, a chance to escape into a world of live entertainment and abandon our worries for some laughter and music.”
Rockin’ All Night
The season gets off on a high note May 10-22 with Rockin’ All Night, a live concert devised by Chris McHarge who brought past hits such as Johnny & June. It celebrates the music and lives of Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, and the Big Bopper, three of the hottest rock ’n’ roll stars of the 1950s. Starring Aaran Solomon and a dynamite live band, you’ll hear such hits as That’ll be the Day, Peggy Sue, Not Fade Away, Donna, LaBamba, Chantilly Lace, and many more.
Doris and Ivy in the Home
Kicking off the summer season June 2-26 will be the premiere of Norm Foster’s new show Doris and Ivy in the Home. Like Foster’s former hit, Jonas and Barry in the Home, it’s set in a retirement home but has an entirely different story and characters. Doris, a retired prison guard, is new to the home and soon befriends Ivy, a former champion skier. Add fellow resident dapper Arthur Beech and it’s Foster at his hilarious best. The star-studded cast includes Terri Cherniak, Deb Collins and Dan Karpenchuk, who played Santa in The Playhouse’s Miracle on 34th Street.
Sugar Road
Next up July 7-31 is Sugar Road, a popular comedy by Kristen Da Silva, one of the hottest new playwrights in the country. Hannah Taylor runs the family amusement park and has booked country music star Jesse Emberley to headline their Spurs & Hearts Festival. Their lives are about to intersect again after the night they shared beneath the stars 12 years ago before he was famous. Her best friend Caroline and roadie Ray make sure that the laughter, romance, and heart kick in, making their encounter very different this time. Anna Marie Lea and Brian Young join Kevin Aichele and Dana Fradkin in the cast.
Wally’s Café
Everyone’s invited to visit Wally’s Café by Sam Bobrick and Ron Clark August 4-28. Wally and Louise’s marriage is in for a rocky ride when he convinces her to buy an abandoned diner in the desert. When wannabe movie star Janet drops by hitchhiking to Hollywood, the comedy kicks into high gear and we join all three over 30 years of ups and downs. The show stars Sweeney MacArthur, Susan Greenfield, and Kate Veinotte.
Come Down From Up River
Another Foster hit, Come Down From Up River, concludes the summer series September 8- October 2. Shaver Bennett lives a solitary life as a logger in New Brunswick. When he arrives at the home of his estranged niece and her wife in Saint John, welcoming him in their home has its ups and downs as he and Bonnie settle old scores. A big dose of humour and heart abound in this new Foster comedy that has already wowed audiences across the country. The shows features Marshall Button, Alison MacKay, and Cassandra Guthrie.
The Eagles and Linda Ronstadt: What Might Have Been
Audiences will be treated to another new live concert, The Eagles and Linda Ronstadt: What Might Have Been, October 18-30. Created by Jesse Collins, whose concert Dean & Jerry: What Might Have Been sold out twice at The Playhouse, the concert takes us back to when four young musicians were back-up band for Ronstadt, then an aspiring young singer. It was the birth of the Eagles and both acts became hit machines with the Eagles’ Take It Easy, Lyin’ Eyes, Best of My Love, Hotel California, Peaceful Easy Feeling and Ronstadt’s Desperado, Silver Threads & Golden Needles, Blue Bayou, You’re No Good and many more!
A Christmas Carol
The 2022 season concludes with A Christmas Carol December 1-18. The perfect family show, audiences will follow Scrooge’s classic journey to discover the true meaning of Christmas as it unfolds in a musical, magical adventure on an exciting revolving stage. Dickens’ classic characters come alive with joyful song, dance and special effects culminating in a concert of your favourite Yuletide songs by the cast and a community choir. A wonderful addition to everyone’s Christmas.
The Playhouse will abide by all government and public health directives for the 2022 season. They will operate with full capacity and proof of vaccination will not be required. Although masks are no longer required, the choice to continue to wear a mask is highly recommended for your safety and comfort level, that of your fellow audience members, actors, crew, staff, and volunteers.
For Information on the Playhouse 2022 Season contact the box office at:613-543-3713; toll free 877-550-3650 or visit uppercanadaplayhouse.com
— Upper Canada Playhouse
— AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.