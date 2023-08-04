Remembering the late Taras Hukalo, a prominent Ukrainian Montrealer

Just over a year has passed since Taras Hukalo, a colourful and prolific Montreal-born Ukranian-Canadian, passed away last July 30 at the age of 89. Hukalo was well known to Montrealers of Ukrainian ancestry as a community activist, a television documentary film and program producer, and to many other Montrealers as a lively man-about-town, a “boulevadiare extraordinaire” (a virtual Ukrainian Nick Auf der Maur); and especially as a connoisseur of all things Ukrainian.
A true self-made man, Hukalo went from being a department store photographer, to small-time impresario, to Hollywood studio hanger-on, to cruise ship entertainment planner and director, and eventually to his film and television work, and exhibitor at Montreal’s annual Ukrainian Festival.
In the 1960s, the ever-optimistic Hukalo, with a few like-minded friends and associates, managed to arrange for ABC-TV’s Dick Clark’s American Bandstand program to put on a show at Montreal’s Delorimier baseball stadium. The show also included a few up-and-coming local Quebec singing stars, including the young Ginette Reno and Donald Lautrec.
Perhaps Hukalo’s most notable achievement was in 1983, when, because of his extensive knowledge of events in Ukraine, he was the driving force behind Radio Quebec’s (today’s Télé-Québec) production of the first television documentary about the then generally unknown 1932-33 great famine and genocide in Ukraine (now referred to as the Holodomor). The film was produced by Hukalo and two Radio-Québec producers. It included interviews with several survivors of the famine. It was entitled L’Holocauste inconnu (The Unknown Holocaust) and was telecast on all Radio-Québec stations, with Ukrainian and English versions also produced.
It was only several years later, after the 1991 independence of Ukraine, the subsequent “Orange Revolution” and the election of the pro-western President Victor Yushchenko that the film was telecast on Ukraine’s national television. At the same time, Hukalo gave talks on the topic of the film to university and school students in Ukraine.
For his efforts, the government of Ukraine honoured him with the Order of Merit Class III medal, which was eventually presented to him by Ukraine’s ambassador to Canada at the 2013 Montreal Ukrainian festival. Today, Hukalo’s portrait can be seen in the lobby of the Holodomor museum in Kyiv.
Hukalo was probably best-known to Montreal television viewers in the years 1990 to 1997 as producer-director and on-camera personality of the Montreal-produced hour-long Tele Ukraine program, which was telecast on CF cable and Videotron’s ethnic channels on Saturday evenings, with three replays during the week. Hukalo’s encyclopedic knowledge of his material even allowed him to conduct out-of-studio interviews using a hand-held camera whenever he spotted someone of interest to his viewers, whether it was a government minister arriving at the airport or a man-in-the-street.
In more recent years, a highlight of Montreal’s annual Ukrainian festival was Hukalo’s exhibit of topics ranging from “Pre-historic Ukraine” to “Ukrainian Contributions to Space Travel”.
Sadly, in his final years, Hukalo was the victim of a complex scheme of identity theft wherein he lost ownership of his two Montreal properties, with the case still unresolved before the courts.
Hukalo’s roots in Canada go back to the pre-WWI era in Canada, when his mother, Evdokia emigrated from the Ukrainian area of the Austro-Hungarian Empire, part of a large wave of immigrants to settle in western Canada. His father, Andrej Hukalo, emigrated from the Bukovina region of Ukraine to Montreal in the 1920’s and quickly became actively involved in many Ukrainian organizations in Canada.
Hukalo took great delight in telling the story of how he came to be named Taras, after Ukraine’s national poet Taras Shevchenko. Apparently, his mother gave birth to him at the very moment his father was delivering a speech at a concert in honor of the poet’s birth date. Hukalo often attributed his pride in his Ukrainian ancestry to this fortuitous timing.
A lifelong bachelor, he is survived by his godson, Taras Zytynsky. Hukalo’s passing has left a void in Ukrainian life in Montreal, and there were countless expressions of regret at his passing within Ukraine itself.
— Michael Lichaz
— AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.