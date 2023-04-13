Just For Laughs Montréal reveals the first slate of programming for the 41st edition

The first line-up of artists who will be performing at the 2023 edition of the Just For Laughs MONTRÉAL Festival has just been announced. Presented in association with Loto-Québec and running from July 14 - July 29, the festival, which draws more than 2 million visitors to the city, will again make Montreal the world's largest comedy hub for two consecutive weeks.
Featuring shows citywide in a variety of venues from large theatres to more intimate club settings, the fest also features panels with celebrities and industry insiders, live recordings of popular comedy podcasts, TV tapings, and more. “With this great roster of star power already lined up for this summer, this year promises non-stop laughter and unforgettable experiences," stated JFL President Bruce Hills. "We have many more announcements to come, as our festival continues to celebrate the power of humour to bring people together, and to provide a platform for new stars to be discovered.”
This first announcement is just the beginning, with many more exciting programming highlights to come for this summer! Kicking off this year’s concert shows:
Ali Wong: Live!
- Wednesday, July 26 at Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier at 7 pm
The comedian, writer, actress, and director known for her comedy specials Baby Cobra, Hard Knock Wife, and Emmy-nominated Don Wong. Beef, her current project in collaboration with A24, was released this month on Netflix. Wong will be joined by a special guest, comedian, actor and writer Sheng Wang, for this one-night only performance.
Fun & Slutty, A Night with Jonathan Van Ness
- Saturday, July 29 at Salle Wilfrid- Pelletier at 9:30 pm
Jonathan Van Ness — a best-selling author, podcaster, comedian and hairstylist to the stars — stars on Netflix’s reboot series Queer Eye, where he shines as the hair guru and self-care advocate, and he is the host and executive producer of the Netflix series Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness, based on his popular podcast of the same name.
The Bald and the Beautiful with Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamo
- Thursday July 27 at Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier at 9:30 pm
A pair of grizzled gay ghouls explore the cultural boundaries of modern beauty through interviews with gorgeous guests who inhabit various facets of the beauty industry. From models, moguls, influencers, drag queens, RuPaul's Drag Race contestants to adult performers, actors, and more, Trixie and Katya break down the beauty behind it all.
Anthony Jeselnik: Bones and All
- Saturday, July 29 at L’Olympia at 9:30 pm
A stand-up comedian from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Jeselnik can currently be seen on his podcast, The Jeselnik and Rosenthal Vanity Project, alongside co-host Gregg Rosenthal. His most recent stand up special, Fire in the Maternity Ward, premiered on Netflix to critical acclaim.
Kurtis Conner: Live at JFL
- Wednesday, July 26 at L’Olympia at 9:30 pm
A headlining comedian, podcaster, and global YouTube sensation, Kurtis Conner has sold out shows across North America and the world. After studying comedy writing and performance in Toronto, Conner quickly found an audience on Vine, later migrating to YouTube and growing that audience to over 4.2 million subscribers worldwide.
Daniel Sloss: Can’t
- Tuesday, July 25 to Thursday, July 27 at Gesù at 9:30 pm
The Scottish comedian has become one of the biggest global names in stand-up. He has, to date, created 13 solo shows, was the biggest ticket selling comedian in the world for most of 2021, has performed seven New York seasons off-Broadway and had broken box office records at the world’s biggest arts festival, the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.
Carlos Ballarta: TLATOANI
- Thursday, July 27 at MTELUS at 9:30 pm
Born in Mexico City, with a 10-year career in the Spanish speaking stand up scene, the standup comedian and actor has three Netflix specials, El amor es de put*s (2016), Furia ñera (2018) y Falso profeta (2021), and a fourth one, Rebelde Comodino, on YouTube.
Tom Papa: 2023 Comedy Tour
- Tuesday, July 25 and Thursday, July 27 at Gesù at 7 pm
Papa is one of the top comedic voices in the country, finding success as an actor, host, and author, in film, TV, radio and podcasts as well as on the live stage. The comedian has had four highly rated stand-up specials on Netflix and recently released his fifth Netflix special, What A Day!.
GALAS
The RP4 – A Very Special Event - Hosted by Russell Peters
- Wednesday, July 26 & Thursday, July 27 at Théâtre Maisonneuve, at 7 & 9:45 pm
Peters, recently named as one of Rolling Stone’s 50 Best Comics of All Time, hosts four special galas, each with a unique star-studded line-up of carefully curated comics. Always uncensored and honest, he will be at the helm of shows that will be guaranteed to be provocative, funny and unforgettable.
The Jack Whitehall Gala
- Friday, July 28 at Théâtre Maisonneuve at 7 pm
Whitehall will host his very own Gala featuring a star-studded line-up from across the globe. Widely celebrated for his hit Netflix show Travels With My Father, his starring role in the BBC’s adaptation of Decline & Fall and Bad Education, he can also be seen in Disney’s The Nutcracker And The Four Realms, Amazon’s Good Omens and Clifford The Big Red Dog.
CLUB SERIES
The Nasty Show
- Tuesday, July 18 to Wednesday, July 26 at Club Soda at 9:30 pm with two special midnight performances added on Friday, July 21 and Saturday, July 22.
Hands-down the filthiest show of the entire festival with comedy’s dirtiest minds. Donnell Rawlings will hit the stage this summer and this year’s line-up also features performances by Steph Tolev, Adrienne Iapalucci and more since the host and additional acts will be announced soon.
Just For The Culture
- Tuesday, July 18 to Wednesday, July 26 at Club Soda at 7 pm with one special 4:30 pm performance on Sunday, July 23.
Featuring a diverse line-up of comedians from various cultural backgrounds and experiences, each with distinct personalities, experiences and comedy styles. Returning to reclaim his master of ceremonies title, is crowd favourite Alonzo Bodden, who will lead an incredible line-up with performances that includes Gianmarco Soresi; Joyelle Nicole Johnson, Malik Elassal, Judy Gold, Arthur Simeon, and Zarna Garg.
Brit(ish)
- Wednesday July 26 to Saturday July 29 at Le Studio TD at 7 pm
Brit(ish) boasts a line-up of some of the funniest comedians from across the pond.
Midnight Surprise
- Wednesday July 26 to Saturday July 29 at Le Studio TD at 9:30 pm
One of the festival's most highly anticipated series that takes place at midnight… that’s all you get for now as it’s intended to be the best kept secret of the fest, but previous surprise guests have included Dave Chappelle, Jerrod Carmichael, Jimmy Carr, Tiffany Haddish, Jeff Ross, Judd Apatow, and many others!
Stay tuned in the coming weeks when JFL announces more galas, hosts and artists.
Pre-sale tickets are available starting Thursday, April 13 at various times at www.hahaha.com
Tickets will be available to the public as of Friday, April 14 at 10 am ET at www.hahaha.com
