Elana Dunkelman grew up in Côte Saint-Luc and attended JPPS Elementary School and Bialik High School. An accomplished actress, she recentl portrayed medical examiner Rachel in the Fox/CTV procedural drama Alert: Missing Persons Unit. It was filmed in Montreal and stars Scott Caan and Dania Ramirez. Each episode features a heart-pounding, life-or-death search for a missing person that runs alongside police officers Jason Grant (Caan) and Nikki Batista’s (Ramirez) season-long quest to find out the truth about their long-lost son.
