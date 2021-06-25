The Montreal Canadiens historic win and its aftermath

Last night, the Montreal Canadiens defeated the Las Vegas Golden Knights in game 6 of the NHL playoff semi-finals to win the series 4-2 and advance to the Stanley Cup finals for the first time since 1993.
Thousands of fans celebrated in the streets of downtown Montreal and all around the province. Game day also fell on Saint-Jean Baptiste Day, which made people a lot more excited. Fireworks were even set off throughout the evening, with video footage all over social media. But celebrations did get out of hand.
According to Montreal police, 15 people were arrested and 60 tickets were issued following the Habs game. The arrests were made for obstruction and assaults on police officers. There were also eight cases of mischief involving eight police cars that were attacked and damaged.
Julien Lévesque, a spokesperson for the service de police de la ville de Montréal (SPVM), has stated that police officers equipped with riot gear had to close off the Bell Centre because there were too many people. They had to use tear gas to disperse the large crowds. Lévesque also said that two police officers suffered minor injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.