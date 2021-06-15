Quebec’s health and social services minister Christian Dubé announced on Twitter today that indoor live shows, festivals, hockey games, and other sporting events, can allow crowds of up to 3,500 people starting on June 17.
This limit will be imposed on outdoor festivals and events, which are set to operate again on June 25.
Audiences need to be divided into sections of 250 people. Each of these sections will have their own entry and exit points, different bathrooms, and different food stations.
Now, more Montreal residents will have the chance support the Canadiens in the Bell Centre as they take on the Vegas Golden Knights in the semi-finals of the NHL playoffs.
