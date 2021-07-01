The province’s health ministry has announced that up to 5,000 people will now be able to attend outdoor festivals in Quebec. The previous capacity was set at 3,500. Quebec’s health ministry has said the change is appropriate due to the progress that has been made in the fight against COVID-19.
In Montreal, Evenko has already postponed its major outdoor festivals — including Osheaga, îleSoniq, and Lasso Montreal. Other outdoor events like Francos de Montreal are scheduled to take place in September.
The announcement from the health ministry comes one day after the Montreal Canadiens’ request to accommodate 10,500 people inside the Bell Centre for the Stanley Cup finals was denied. Since the Bell Centre is an indoor arena, the capacity limit of fans is still 3,500. But health officials are open to organizing outdoor screenings, as the Montreal Canadiens play games 3 and 4 at home.
On Friday, a free viewing party of the Habs games will be set up at the Quartier des spectacles in downtown Montreal.
