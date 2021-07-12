Montreal, CA (H4T1V6)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 27°C. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 21°C. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.