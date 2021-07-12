Last Sunday, the stakes for Italy and England in the 2020 Euro Cup Finals couldn’t have been higher. England‘s last major win was the World Cup in 1966. Italy was a team looking for redemption since it failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup — a moment that is considered as a national tragedy. With the Euro Cup final at Wembley Stadium in London, the pressure was palpable.
What England had was experience. After a 4th place finish in the last World Cup, a lot of the veterans had returned — including stars like Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, and Jordan Pickford. The Italian team went into the Euro Cup final with a 33 game winning streak in international play with young talent and veteran captain Giorgio Chiellini leading the charge.
Both of these teams had a lot to prove. Italian and English supporters globally crowded bars, restaurants, streets, and living rooms, to see what might happen. Montreal was no exception, and when Italy won the game 3-2 in a penalty kick shootout, Montreal erupted.
In Montreal’s Little Italy and other neighbourhoods red and green smoke was shot into the air, Italian flags and Italian jerseys were everywhere, and people honked their car horns. Thousands of Montrealers celebrated Italy’s big win on the streets and quickly turned many into block parties.
After the Habs Stanley Cup final loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning, Italy’s first Euro Cup since 1968 brought a source of life back into Montreal. The Italian’s winning streak now extends to 34 — 3rd greatest of all time behind Spain (1993-1996) and Brazil (2002-2009) who are both tied for 35 straight victories.
Despite this, England had a great tournament and have proven to be a force to be reckoned with on the pitch. They even led Italy through most of regulation time and in the penalty shootout. Soccer fans are now looking forward to the next showdown at the November 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
