Canada Soccer announced on Tuesday that Montreal has passed on hosting 2026 FIFA World Cup games. The cities in Canada that are still in the running to host World Cup games are Toronto and Edmonton. But many in Montreal believe that the city is going to miss out on a once in a lifetime opportunity.
RDS Soccer host Olivier Brett argues that Montrealers dedication to sports and sports culture is evident when you look at the support of the Canadiens’ in the NHL playoffs and Stanley Cup final. Brett also stated that there is an energy in Montreal when there is something big related to sports.
According to Quebec Tourism Minister Caroline Proulx, the reason Montreal will not host World Cup games is cost related. In the last three years, the estimated cost of hosting World Cup has doubled from $50 million to $103 million. Proulx stated that the government wants to invest more in supporting Quebecers and businesses that have been effected during the pandemic.
The FIFA World Cup in 2026 is set to be held between June and July in Canada, the United States, and Mexico.
