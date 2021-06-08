Habs fans celebrations after second round win over Jets turn chaotic

Last night, the Montreal Canadiens beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 in overtime to advance to the semi-finals of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Habs fans celebrated in the streets following the win. And the celebrations got out of control.
At the Bell Centre, there was a big crowd. They got on each other’s shoulders and raised orange cones to pretend it was a Stanley Cup. One group decided to shake a police car. There were even fireworks lit and coloured smoke bombs set off around the buildings of Canadiens-de-Montrèal Avenue. A fire broke out on a nearby balcony.
The police had to step in with riot gear to disperse the hundreds taking part.
With more hockey for the Habs to play, the chaotic events of last night may not be the end.
