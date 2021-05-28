May 28th was a historic day here in Montreal. Not only was the curfew lifted, but several reopenings took. After a long year filled with lockdowns and other restrictions, Montrealers can finally enjoy their city again.
Restaurant terraces now have the green light to serve customers. If going out to restaurants isn’t your thing and you prefer hosting parties or get-togethers yourself, then you can also invite up to 7 people to your house or apartment — as long as they all stay outside and maintain social distancing.
Big auditoriums, amphitheatres, and stadiums with pre-assigned seating are authorized if you enjoy going out to concerts or hockey and football games. The audience capacity, however, will be a max of 2500 people with a max of 250 people per section.
Last but not least, regional travel restrictions are officially lifted. So, if you like to go camping or want to spend the weekend in Quebec City, you can do it now.
(0) comments
