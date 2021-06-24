The Montreal Canadiens are just one win away from the Stanley Cup finals for the first time since 1993. And tonight’s game falls on the Fête nationale. If the Canadiens’ win tonight, it will give Quebecers one more thing to celebrate.
Some Montreal bars and restaurants have told customers to arrive between 3:00 pm and 4:00 pm if they’d like to have a table to watch the Habs’ game at 8:00 pm.
After months of COVID-19 related closures, bars and restaurants in downtown Montreal have seen an increase in business thanks to the Habs’ playoff run.
Present Quebec COVID-19 restrictions ask bar/restaurant patrons to be seated at all times and not to dance.
