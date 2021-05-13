Tattoo therapy
By: Ian Ostroff
For a long time, the idea of a tattoo was only seen and accepted by limited social groups. On a historical level, you’d only find them on rock stars and musicians, professional athletes, and other people who lived outside the norm. During the 1990s’, tattoos were regularly associated with strong themes of rebellion, youth, originality, and standing out from the crowd. If you liked punk rock or grew up idolizing NBA players, chances are the tattoos they had were also viewed in high regard. But a lot has changed. Now, it is more common with every day people. In fact, tattoos are used to illustrate definitive moments. Montrealers are no exception.
“One thing I like most about tattoos is I can have something with me from a certain time of my life,” Matthew Holden, a local Montrealer, told The Suburban. “For example, the one I got in Hawaii comes to mind. The ink is from that trip, yet stays with me forever. I think it’s cool to be able to look back on those memories. It’s something that’ll always remind me of the good times I had.”
“Tattoos mean freedom from previous feelings of not being myself. I always had a vision of who I truly wanted to be, but refrained because of society,” Lindsay Soldo told us. “Eventually, though, I decided to let go of all that nonsense to finally be me. That’s when I really started to live. And my tattoos are a constant reminder of how far I’ve come.”
Holden and Soldo aren’t alone. The deeper one explores the industry, the more it is clear how beautiful symbols of meaning a tattoo can represent. It’s something that Tamee Clarke — owner and lead artist at Studio ARTEM — explained to us with grace and poise.
“The most rewarding thing is when a client approaches me with a tattoo idea, tells me the story behind it, what it means to them, and then trusts me to make it a reality for them,” she said. “It really is an intimate and emotional moment. There’s a vulnerability to it too. I just love providing a safe environment free of judgement. Sometimes, it takes a person years to even have the courage to get inked up. So, being able to help them heal and thrive is a blessing.”
Granted, there’s a lot about the perception and origin of tattoos that are interesting. But if there’s one universal feeling to them which exemplifies life, risk, and even happiness, it is in the eloquent way that Gil Crocker put it — former tattoo shop owner who is now a member of the DFA team.
“Honestly, if you ask me, tattoos are a rite of passage. First, you need an experience that you’ve learned from. Something with ups and downs that you have overcome. Something worth putting on your body forever,” Crocker said. “There has to be a meaning and purpose behind the idea strong enough for you to make the commitment. It’s something that you have to earn.”
Walking around Montreal and in many other parts of the world, you’ll now see countless individuals that proudly display a tattoo and they come from varied fields. They have become fashion statements and are undoubtedly mainstream. You even see celebrities and public figures with them. As Clarke defined it from the start — “nowadays, it is more weird if you DON’T have a tattoo”. So, the next time you meet a new friend with a tattoo, don’t judge for a second. Instead, ask why he or she got it. A tattoo holds a more powerful story than you might know.
Ian Ostroff
Media Content Creator
Ian Ostroff is a writer/reporter who resides in Montreal. He is passionate about getting to know the people and places that make his hometown so great. In his spare time, you can find him at the gym, eating ice cream, or working on his novel(s).
