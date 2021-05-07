Petit Frère's Big Heart

Growing old is a reality of life that all of us have to go through. It’s a beautiful transition which can hold a negative connotation since being forever young is a dream-like fantasy we hear in top 40 songs, watch in teen dramas, and consistently read about in books. The stories and life experiences of someone in their golden years must be compelling. But what if they don’t have anyone to share it with? What if they’re over the age of 75 and have no friends or immediate family around them? Thankfully, Petit Frères great initiative takes pride in changing that.
For many years, there have been other non-profits that have built a reputation for helping senior citizens. The West Island Citizen’s Advocacy organization is just one example. However, what makes Petit Frères stand out is their community, wonderful hearts, and overall selflessness.
“First and foremost, the mission is what’s important. And being able to give love to people is something I don’t take for granted,” Emily Rossi said, co-coordinator of Petit Frères. “It truly is amazing when you see people for who they are and then see them open up. We’re with them from start to finish. The community we built is extremely meaningful and we’re proud of it.”
Keeping the pandemic in mind, it’s quite evident that senior populations have undergone the most challenges. But if there’s a silver lining, it’s the fact these realities were all over social media — whether they have been written posts or videos. It led to something powerful.
“Personally, helping seniors has been my passion for over 22 years. I joined Petit Frères because they exemplified all the core values I held dear. I was impressed with the organization,” Cynthia Lapointe said, another co-coordinator of Petit Frères. “On average, before the pandemic, our volunteers were in the 56-57 age range. But when the news made it clear how much seniors were suffering, we saw a lot of interest from young people ready to help out. University students, adults in their 20s’ and 30s’, and others were beginning to share my passion. It was incredible.”
Undeniably, gems like Rossi and Lapointe are doing great work. But they’re still trying to spread the word. Even with 2000 volunteers in Montreal and other regions of Quebec, Petit Frères only has 50 in the West Island. Awareness and exposure are key. If that isn’t enough to convince you, however, consider the new relationships you can have. After all, if you’re lucky in the way Lapointe happened to be, perhaps you’ll receive instances of wisdom and life advice.
“When my husband got a new job in Calgary, I was reluctant to make the move with him. I wasn’t sure if I wanted to make that change,” Cynthia Lapointe said. “In my career, I’ve worked with a lot of great seniors. But at the facility I was with at the time, there was one resident there who told me to never miss an opportunity… because if I did, it’ll be gone. And you know what? He was absolutely right. I went on to spend 3 years in Calgary and haven’t regretted it once.”
So, what are you waiting for? Visit Petit Frères today and be part of a great cause. Meet interesting people. Help a senior out. Let’s make sure the golden years are the best to come.
