Bagg Street Klezmer Band live at Trudeau Park

On Wednesday, July 19, Montreal photographer John Zimmerman was at was at Trudeau Park, on the corner of Mackle Rd. and Einstein in Côte Saint-Luc to take in an outdoor concert given by the Bagg Street Klezmer Band. Founded in 1992, the band was formed in the old Jewish Quarter of Montreal, taking its name from Quebec's oldest synagogue, situated on the corner of Bagg and Clark. Sts.
— Photos: John Zimmerman
— www.johnzimmermanphotography.ca
— A. Bonaparte
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.