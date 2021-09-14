The Montreal International Jazz festival is back this week. From September 15 to September 19, Montreal residents and tourists will be able to enjoy music from stages around Quartier des Spectacles.
Each show is free to the public, as long as they book their tickets in advance. However, tickets are selling out fast.
There are a few artists who have shows that are sold out, which includes Nate Husser, Patrick Watson and Snotty Nose Rez Kids. But there are over 20 shows that still have available tickets.
A vaccine passport will be required for all those who want to attend the festival. To book your tickets, you can visit the Montreal Jazz festival’s website.
