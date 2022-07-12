Humour from another point of view: A Q&A with Alonzo Bodden

Just For Laughs Montréal is celebrating its 40th year with festivities running from July 13 to 31 at venues across the city. As always, some of the biggest names in comedy will be in town for major solo shows, hosting duties, and gala performances. The Club Series is also back with fan favourites like Comedy Night in Canada, Brit(ish), and the one and only Just For the Culture, formerly known as The Ethnic Show.
Hosting the Just For the Culture series is the very funny Alonzo Bodden. The native of Queens, NY is a veteran comic with a long list of credits to his name, including being a regular on one of my favourite NPR (National Public Radio) programs, Wait… Don’t Tell Me, an hour-long weekly news panel show. The following print conversation has been edited for length and clarity.
The Suburban: You called Montreal your favourite city. You must say that wherever you go.
Bodden: No. If you talk to anyone who has asked me, I always mention Montreal, which to me is the best of everything — the style of Europe, the friendliness of Canada, and the convenience of the United States, all rolled into one.
The Suburban: What do you like to do when you’re in town?
Bodden: I eat because it’s a great thing to do in Montreal, and I love walking because it’s such a great walkaround city. Old Montreal is just a beautiful part of the city to get lost in, with all the little backstreets and alleys. Somebody thought it was a good idea to put the signs up in French. It’s a dirty trick but it works. I always get lost. (Laughs). Obviously, the shows are fantastic, but it’s just the vibe of the city in the summertime. You guys tend to have a festival every week for something. You’re big on celebrating and you do it well.
The Suburban: What do you like most about the Just For the Culture series?
Bodden: The most fun thing is all the different comics on the show that bring a number of different points of view. And it’s not necessarily each person giving a history lesson on their culture, it’s just that their jokes come from their point of view.
The Suburban: So, what’s been on your mind lately that feeds the topics you will hit during your upcoming sets?
Bodden: Obviously, I have to talk about the pandemic and our government’s, and our people’s, brilliant response to it. And the fact that Americans just took to the science right away and were happy to conform. (Hearty laugh) Well, it is a divided country and half of it has lost their minds.
I will also touch on the fact that the pandemic was so bad that Canadians got mad. We were surprised. When you guys started protesting, we were like, “Wait a minute? That's Canada. They don't do this sort of thing.” Then we tried to duplicate your protests and when our truck drivers found out how much gasoline costs, only three of them showed up.
My current comedy tour is called Stupid Don't Get Tired, and I will say for sure it does not.
The Suburban: You’re pretty much a news junkie and you have to be to do what you do. What do you usually watch? MSNBC, CNN... Fox?
Bodden: (Laughs) Right! (Incoherent mumblings about Fox) You know, I actually prefer reading the news to watching the news so that you get more of the story than just the sound bites. And the main network I would go to for news is NPR. They’re probably the closest to being balanced.
People talk about networks having a bias and I say yes, but it's a false equivalency. Fox News is 90 per cent right, MSNBC maybe 30-40 per cent left. The big difference is MSNBC won’t just make up a story, whereas Fox News, every now and then, will just say, “Hey let's make something up!”
I do some work with new stations and have to sometimes watch Fox News and it's never easy watching Tucker Carlson.
The Suburban: How do you feel turning the chaos going on in your country into comedy when you think of issues like Jan. 6, some recent Supreme Court rulings, the backlash after George Floyd and so on?
Bodden: Well, it’s our job. As comics, sometimes we soften the blow, sometimes we focus the anger, sometimes we put words to feelings people are having. All of that is the comic’s job. We historically — and when I say historically, I mean going back to the court jesters — have been the ones who not only are allowed to speak truth to power but are expected to.
I’m part of a documentary called Right to Offend: The Black Comedy Revolution, which is about the history of Black comedy in America. It’s not just our right to offend, but it is our job to offend. You talked about some of the things going on in the United States and it is a dumpster fire. You mentioned George Floyd. Well Dave Chappelle put it perfectly when he said, “No, this isn’t the time to laugh.” The streets were talking and letting you know what was going on.
The unbelievable outrage to watch somebody murdered in real time and the fact that the pandemic was going on meant everybody was already stopped, so we had to watch. They couldn't just, no pun intended, whitewash that one.
So yeah, it’s been a hell of a time to be a comic. But we’re not stopping. And their little threats of cancelling us ain’t gonna shut us up. We’re here!
Just For the Culture runs July 13-24 at Club Soda and July 26-28 at Mtelus. Tickets for JFL can be purchased online at hahaha.com
