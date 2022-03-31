Entertainment: Justin Bieber sets the precedence for Montreal concert lovers

If you would’ve told me in high school that I’d be 26 years old at a Justin Bieber concert singing “Baby”, I’d never believe you!
Since 2015, I’ve found the Biebs has drastically improved not only vocally but in the content of his music. He was making music on relatable issues such as love, breakups, and acceptance all done in a catchy fashion that was impossible to avoid.
His latest album JUSTICE was on repeat for me during the early months of the pandemic, so naturally when he announced a Montreal date on his tour, I was down to go.
First and foremost, it felt amazing to be back at the Bell Centre - it was an energy that was felt and shared amongst a sold-out crowd. With the live band set and a few openers to gear the crowd up, a pre-recorded video of Bieber sharing his journey leading up to the tour played. Fans were surprisingly pretty composed and seemed to be very engaged as the two-minute video played, but that all changed the second he hit the stage.
The building erupted as the laser lights started flickering and an inflatable airplane started to elevate with Justin on it. From there on, the show was nonstop as Bieber performed a variety of his catalogue over the years with different visuals aesthetics appearing throughout the stage, choreographed dances and different coloured lighting/ fireworks that were always on beat to the tracks.
A huge highlight for me was when Justin stopped the more upbeat tracks to perform a few slower tracks back to back. In a show that was flashy from start to finish, it was nice to resort to simply having Justin play acoustic versions of some of his most well known songs. The minimalism not only allowed fans to sing with Justin from start to finish but to really hear how talented he is as a singer. When he performed “Love Yourself” it seemed like every person in the building was singing alongside him, something I haven’t experienced at that scale beforehand.
Bieber himself was grateful for the fans that came out and was happy to share a night full of singing, dancing and a range of uncontrollable emotions from fans. He also poked fun at the Habs asking about “how that playoff spot looking?” He quickly realized he was outnumbered when his “go Leafs go” chant was rapidly replaced with “go Habs go” from a passionate crowd.
A personal favourite performance for me was he performed “Ghost” which features Montreal’s very own Pierre-Luc Rioux on the guitar. The closing track of “Anyone” was also extremely emotional as photos of his wife Hailey Bieber alongside him appeared as he performed.
Overall, the show was a lot of fun from start to finish and a welcome return to form for concert lovers in Montreal. I can safely say I finally caught the famous Bieber fever!
- Jesse Ostroff
