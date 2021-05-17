Monday morning tremor rattles Montreal

A small earthquake rattled southern Quebec at 7:03AM Monday morning. The quake was centered 37 km north, northeast of Montreal, just outside the St. Lawrence Valley at L'Épiphanie in the Lanaudière region. According to Earthquakes Canada, it measured 3.9 on the Richter Scale, and occurred at a depth of 18km. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) measured the same quake at 3.3.
The tremor was felt across the central and eastern sections of the Island of Montreal and Laval as well as across the lower Laurentians into the Lanaudière. A few windows and nerves were rattled, but otherwise no damage was reported or would be expected with such a minor shake.
