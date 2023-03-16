It’s sugar shack season at the Quartier des Spectacles Mar. 17-19

La cabane à sucre de Tranquille (Tranquille Sugar Shack), will be back at the Esplanade Tranquille from March 17 to 19 inviting everyone with a sweet tooth to celebrate maple season in the Quartier des Spectacles. Children and adults alike can enjoy sugaring-off traditions with an artistic twist during this free culinary event. The program includes maple taffy tasting and maple sugar sculpture demonstrations; the joys of sliding on the bumper cars on ice and more.
Maple taffy tasting with La Petite Cabane à sucre de Québec
La Petite Cabane à sucre de Québec team will demonstrate the sweet delights of maple products and the steps in its production, from tapping the trees to making maple taffy on snow, which everyone will get to sample for free.
- March 17, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- March 18 and 19, 1 to 5 p.m.
Maple sugar sculpture demonstration with chef Patrick Bouilly
Pastry chef Patrick Bouilly and his students from the Institut de tourisme et d’hôtellerie du Québec (ITHQ) will present a series of demonstrations of maple sugar sculpture and the public will be able to taste the results.
- March 17, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- March 18 and 19, 1 to 5 p.m.
Bumper cars on ice
Kaboom bumper cars will take over the ice for the perfect combination of the classic amusement park ride and a thrilling winter driving experience! No reservations. Ages 3 and up, adult accompaniment required.
- March 18 and 19, 3:30 to 8:30 p.m.
— Quartier des Spectacles
— A. Bonaparte
