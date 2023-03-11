École de Danse Contemporaine de Montréal welcomes Lisa Davies as new artistic and program director

The École de danse contemporaine de Montréal (EDCM) recently appointed Lisa Davies as its new artistic and program director. Founder and director of Danse à la Carte, which supports local dance communities the former Les Grands Ballets Canadiens de Montréal dancer will succeed Lucie Boissinot, who will leave the school in June 2023 after 18 years at its helm.
"We are delighted to welcome Lisa Davies as Artistic and Program Director of the École de danse contemporaine de Montréal,” stated Sophie Emond, Chair of the EDCM Board of Directors. “Ms. Davies is joining a contemporary dance training program of the highest caliber. With her appointment, the school is sure to maintain its role as a leader in contemporary dance training in Quebec, Canada, and internationally."
"The appointment of Lisa Davies is an important step for EDCM,” added Yves Rocray, Executive Director of EDCM. “Lisa enters the position with a strong track record in the dance community both as a performer and as a trainer. I am confident that she will continue to passionately build upon Lucie Boissinot's important legacy of student development and success."
Continuing the School's mandate and maintaining its values of student development are at the heart of Davies' ambitions. Her wish is to take the program even further, by giving young dancers the benefit of the contacts she has been able to make throughout her career and by focusing on the development of a versatile performance skill set.
"I am very happy to begin this new professional chapter,” stated Davies. “After several years as a guest teacher with companies here and abroad, I feel the need to be involved with students over the long run. One of my priorities will be to prepare students for the careers that await them, to foster their employment opportunities, and to develop the artist within each of them.”
— EDCM
— A. Bonaparte
(0) comments
