Suzanne Reisler Litwin: The Willow Tree, by Helen Zener Buck

With the arrival of school openings and autumn approaching, as a teacher I have butterflies of excitement. I’m certain there are many who dread the beginning of school and the new views of burnt autumn leaves. Perhaps you’re not surrounded by gorgeous creativity or simply you don’t know how to let it into your soul, person, and heart.
Once again, I need to loudly declare… I LOVE MY STUDENTS!
Each year I teach three to four seasonal terms of the creative writing course, Write About It, at the Cummings Centre – Le Centre Cummings. This creative writing course is offered once a week on Wednesdays from 1 – 2:20 p.m. This fall marks the 25th time I’ve taught this course.
Although the course content is constantly evolving, the student body fluctuates less often. We have devoted creative writing students at the Cummings Centre.
My returning Write About It students are called, “The Superfectas!” At the Cummings Centre the participant’s age range is 50+. In the Write About It course, I teach students ranging from ages 50 to 94.
My glorious student, Helen Zener Buck, is a Torontonian who now lives in Montreal since 2021. She states, “I am a 94-year-old poet and artist inspired by nature.”
During one of our nature appreciation writing classes, Helen read her poem, Willow Tree, to the class. After hearing it, we were all completely transfixed. I asked Helen if I could publish her beautiful poem. I just had to share it with everyone.
Please enjoy Helen Zener Buck’s poem Willow Tree. I’m certain you will just fall in love with it and her incredible perspective. Enjoy!
Willow Tree
- By Helen Zener Buck
There is a wonderful willow tree
Living plump in the midst
Of a place I love to ramble along
On days that my legs let me amble along
And the sight of that greatly stately tree
In the sun or the snow or the morning light
Fills me with deepest dearest feelings of delight
Instantly turning the wrongs of the world
Into all of the world seeming right –
Often stopping me in my footsteps and never failing somehow
To animate and rejuvenate my sometimes saddened soul.
I inhaled new life this April morning
With such good smells in the air
With such good comings from the earth I walked on
Feeling the wonder
Of yet another winter
Shedding its skin
Onto pulsing ground
And sensing young spring - impatient
To paint with its restless brushes
A fresh green a new green a true green
On top of winter’s mushy slushy greys and browns.
Well I got to where my willow stands
Waving its whispering wands
Touching my face a good morning
Or good afternoon or good day -
But this morning I witnessed a miracle
A mystical transformation
A magical change of expected plot
On nature’s stunning stage.
My graceful drooping willow
Decided to be a forsythia
And so proudly preened
Its brand-new feathery blossoms
Of daffodil yellow
Bursting blazing there in the lane
Illuminating that silent space
And reaching high to show to the sky
Its forsythia shawl of intricate lace!
It transpired for me in the flash of a moment
As I was approaching on tippy-toe - a blink ago –
And the newborn silken leaves of my willow-cum-forsythia
Were warm and moist and mossily fragrant still.
I felt so privileged so thrilled so honoured
To have found myself right there right then -
Like an eager guest arriving
Too early for the party
Is rewarded for the faux-pas
By getting to meet the adorable children
Giggling and showing-off
In their Teddy-bear flannel pajamas.
I was the charmed intruder
Welcomed warmly into the family
And invited to witness a sacred secret
For one precious moment in time.
How I hope that for long tomorrows
My recollections will stay intact
For I have been witness to a miracle -
Natural birth — in fact
+++++
Thank you, my dear dazzling creative writing student, Helen Zener Buck for your wonderful, inspiring and spiritual poetry. My gratitude for your willow tree has been transformed by your lyrical words. Thank you magnificent Helen!
If you want to venture into courses at the Cummings Centre, click here for more information:
For more information about the creative writing courses at The Cummings Centre – Le Centre Cummings, click here.
With Helen’s words, I will take some extra time to appreciate nature. 😊
— Suzanne Reisler Litwin
++
Suzanne Reisler Litwin, who teaches creative writing courses at the Cummings Centre, present the work of one her students, 94-year-old Helen Zener Buck.
