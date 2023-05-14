Suzanne Reisler Litwin: Desert Rose

The ‘60s were so cool, hip, groovy and psychedelic. The music was awesome and inspiring. For some crazy reason, I thought turning 60 would breed that kind of mentality. I would be cooler, hip, groovy and psychedelically chill.
I don’t know how I ever paralleled that era with my age era, but I did.
No one warned me that turning 60 would provide me the opportunity to live life as a Desert Rose.
- Indulge yourself with Sting’s song Desert Rose.
What is it about aging that makes everything so dry? Dry humour. Dry wit. Dry skin. Dry eyes, dry hair and a parched mouth.
I feel like the desert when I want to feel like a dessert. Perhaps a luscious mille feuille or a creamy strawberry tarte, or an adorable petit four.
If I’m lucky I could be a dense flourless chocolate cake with powered coco sprinkled on top which might make you choke.
Hey lady, please step towards the back of the line
I’m in a constant battle with my skin and the hydrocortisone cream I need to use, but shouldn’t use it too often. If I don’t use it my skin gets really itchy, scaly and red. If I use it too often, my skin gets really red and ultra-sensitive. Bottom line, my skin is always red and occasionally itchy. I’m not complaining, I’m just stating a truth.
Lately, when I drink a glass of water, moments later I break into a sweat and need to drink more water. Everywhere I go I bring a bottle filled with water, to quench my constant thirst, sweats, thirst, sweats, on repeat.
I’m not complaining about menopause… I just didn’t sign up for all this parchedness.
However, with age comes experience and knowledge which I can use to write funny witty articles. For this I am truly grateful.
After typing a while, I wash my hands and apply cream on my skin to prevent it from becoming itchy. Then I slip all over the keyboard while typing. So, I remove the cream and try to type some more. While I get thirsty, drink some water, sweat, and feel hungry, eat too much chocolate, and have itchy skin again, on repeat.
I dream of rain
I dream of gardens in the desert sand
I wake in vain
I dream of love as time runs through my hand
The reading glasses are on and off, teary eyes wipe and dry, always needing moisture drops to settle it all down. A good splash of soothing warm water is waiting for me with bated breath. Oh, the blurred green eyes of yonder vision.
When all else runs dry, I reach for my favourite perfumes which bathe me in glorious scents of vanilla, lotus, lily, and lavender. Always the greatest escape hatch from the torturous meno-sun rays. Although a desert rose, I am still a rose.
Sweet desert rose
Whose shadow bears the secret promise
This desert flower
No sweet perfume ever tortured me more than this
As with the tumbling weeds of the desert, my once luxurious hair is now an ample nest for the prettiest of blue birds. Twisted, dyed, high-lighted, low-lighted, creamed, glossed and conditioned. Nothing will bring back the once glory days. However, sometimes a good solid haircut is a quick crowning cure.
Though desert like living is new, the feelings of days gone by is not a recent occurrence. I’m just witnessing a revival and the dawning of my Aquarius.
As a reminder, I wrote this poem in 2009, which was 14 years ago, when I was 44 and of a similar mentality. Enjoy!
I Want to Grow Old, But Not Like This
I want to grow old, but not like this
To stay sexy and smooth, silky and soft
Being young and hip dancing in a
Friend’s loft, that’s how I want it to be
Flirting, laughing and hanging with a Bo
Nimble and simple and so fresh to hold.
It’s not my reality, but it’s how
I REALLY want it to be
Morning after morning more lines do appear
Spots and stretching’s, my foe is the mirror
Ah, I want to grow old, but not like this
Count your blessing I’m told, Oh go take a piss!
I protest! Please stop this constant rot
White hair everywhere the satin is lost
Bags beneath my eyes and skin that dips
Thinking about injections deep into my lips
Thinning skin exposes the truth
Connecting the dots was a game of my youth
Daily I stare at the passage of time
Hey lady, please step towards the back of the line
Ah, I want to grow old, but not like this.
I dearly desire a youthful kiss
Perhaps that’s what I need to forget this crap
I’m going to find myself a strapping young chap!
With adoration, your beloved,
Desert Rose Sue, Psychedelic Sue, or just Good O’l Sue
— Suzanne Reisler Litwin
