The White House has confirmed New York Democratic Congressman Brian Higgins’ disclosure an hour ago that the United States would open the land border with Canada “some time next month.” U.S. land borders would be open only to fully vaccinated visitors from Canada and Mexico.Responding to questions, Biden administration officials would not specify what vaccines would be accepted or if mixed doses will meet eligibility tests.
Higgins has been an outspoken critic of President Biden’s decision to keep the land border closed even though Canadian fully vaccinated numbers are higher than those in the United States. Higgins 26th Congressional District in the Empire State includes Buffalo and Niagara Falls.The world’s longest unprotected border has been closed to Canadian land travellers for 18 months.
Higgins has pressed the case that keeping the land border closed has imposed severe economic hardships on border states many of which are rural and dependent on cross-border visitors and shoppers. The Congressman offered no other details saying that specifics would be released by the President. Rumours are circulating that the opening will be in the first half of November. Canada recently reopened its land border to fully vaccinated Americans. The United States has allowed unrestricted air travel from Canada since the beginning of the pandemic.
