The Lena Fund’s Rainbow Rally

On Saturday July 10, a charity called The Lena Fund staged a scavenger hunt called The Rainbow Rally. It was an initiative organized to raise money for the Montreal Children’s Hospital.
The scavenger hunt was ambitious with 13 stops that began at Plaza Pointe-Claire and ended at Valois Park. In our accompanying video, you can see kids having a good time looking for clues on the Rainbow Rally app that had mapped out all the items the kids needed to find in order to move on to the next location. But you can also see Lena — the young girl who inspired The Lena Fund to come into existence.
Lena Adrianakos was diagnosed with Leukemia in September 2019 when she was 21 months old. With resilience and grace, Lena went through a treatment plan that has lasted 2 years and should be complete by January 2022. The video exhibits Lena’s light and how she brings energy and fun into every room. But even though Lena is on the road to a full recovery, her mother Christina Kadas (co-founder and president of The Lena Fund) wanted to do more.
Along with the help of her sister Sophia Kadas (co-founder and vice president of The Lena Fund) and other volunteers, The Lena Fund exists in order to give back to the the doctors and wonderful staff at the Montreal Children’s Hospital. The reality is that kids do get sick. And as The Lena Fund team demonstrates with their mission, it is important to help others in Lena’s shoes that need as much support as possible.
To donate or get involved yourself, you can visit www.THELENAFUND.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.