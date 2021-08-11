Quebec Minister of both the environment and the fight against racism, Benoit Charette, visited the Montreal office of B'nai Brith Canada last week. He was there to accept a certificate of appreciation from the organization for his CAQ government's adoption of the IHRA definition of antisemitism.
The Minister engaged in discussions with B'nai Brith personnel, discussing items such as the rise in antisemitism, a plan for more diverse items in history curriculums, and more.
Among those on hand for B'nai Brith were Quebec Associate Director Matthew Ross, National Board Member Morris Vesely, Chief Legal Counsel Steve Slimovitch and Research Director Janna Minikovich.
"I appreciate the minister taking the time to speak with us on a wide range of topics,” commented Ross. “ Fighting antisemitism requires a multi-faceted approach, and in my opinion that includes holocaust education in schools. The Minister seemed to understand this and told us to expect changes to history courses by fall 2022.”
NEW ISRAELI CONSUL GENERAL: The Consulate General of Israel in Montreal has welcomed its new Consul General Paul Hirschson, who succeeded David Levy on August 6. Fascinated by North America, Africa, and the Arab world in particular, Hirschson was the first Israeli to be posted to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) 16 years ago. Together with another diplomat, he established the initial viable conversation between Israel, the UAE, and other countries in the region. Later, he served as the consul in Miami and most recently, as ambassador in West Africa, based in Senegal and responsible for seven countries.
In July, the Jewish Report, a community journal from South Africa, where Hirschson was born, interviewed him. "Canada is a good friend of Israel, illustrated by the fact that we have three missions there,” he stated. “We have the embassy, the Consul General in Toronto, and the Consul General in Montreal. The province of Quebec, where Montreal is, has just the right amount of news and diplomatic/political interest for me. It has a long history of its own."
RABBI BULKA: More than 1,000 people joined the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) to remember Rabbi Reuben Bulka at a virtual Worldwide Shloshim Tribute marking the end of the traditional 30 days of intense mourning. Among the many tributes were messages from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson, and CIJA President and CEO Shimon Koffler Fogel.
As the country remembers this legendary Ottawa Rabbi, please take note of the Rabbi Bulka Kindness Project with a goal of achieving 1,800 acts of kindness at www.RabbiBulka.ca.
I knew Rabbi Bulka from the days in which I worked with him at the Canadian Jewish Congress. A finer gentleman you could not meet.
JRI-POLAND EYES VOLUNTEERS: Launched in 1996 by Stanley Diamond, JRI - Poland is the largest fully searchable database of indexes to Jewish vital records accessible online. A total of 6.1 million records from more than 550 Polish towns are now indexed or fully extracted. More are being added every few months.
Since its humble beginnings, JRI-Poland has relied on the generosity of volunteer time. From town leaders to typists, mailing specialists to transliteration experts, volunteers have continually strengthened our organization. Many have enriched the JRI-Poland Community by their exceptional commitment over many years – often stepping forward without being asked and just writing us with a simple “how can I help” email.
Now, more than ever, JRI-Poland needs your participation to help us make JRI-Poland even stronger. So, they are officially inviting all those who are interested, motivated, and have special talents or skills, to step forward and contact volunteers@jri-poland.org to let them know how you might be of help They are are seeking volunteers able to manage town fundraising projects, interact with researchers via email, and manage the data development for specific projects. Experienced JRI-Poland researchers are needed to volunteer time to serve on the JRI-Poland Help Desk by answering incoming inquiries or dispatching them to the right person to respond. They are also looking for additional team members who understand organizing and training volunteers, project management, or to provide administrative and production assistance… people with social media, programming, writing, editorial and research skills. As well, contact them if you are experienced with Tech Support, Customer Service, or Genealogy Research.
