Right on in your

editorial on Plante

You were right on in your editorial last week on Mayor Plante’s policies ruining downtown. I have been downtown a number of times in the last month and it is very sad to see the mess of the area brought by the current city administration. It really is oxymoronic nonsense to offer free parking, while taking away parking spots to the point where there is nowhere to park. The next administration will certainly face some difficulties and expense in any efforts to undo at least some of the damage caused to our Montreal Downtown, and indeed throughout the city, by the current Mayor.

Fergus V. Keyes

Montreal

