The Canada-U.S border will remain closed until July 21. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said border restrictions will not be lifted until 75% of Canadians have gotten the first dose of the vaccine and 20% have gotten two doses.
Even though Trudeau understands that Canadians want to have a sense of normality again, he believes that lifting restrictions for non-essential travel would risk another wave of cases in Canada.
Public Safety Minister Bill Blair noted that the Canadian government is going to announce a plan to ease restrictions for vaccinated people on Monday.
Additionally, Trudeau plans to develop a vaccine document for Canadians. It will be a “national certification of vaccination status” and he said it will be globally accepted.
