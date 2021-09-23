Premier François Legault is expected to announce on Friday a response to the rise in gun violence and shootings in Montreal. The Liberals criticized the Coalition avenir Québec (CAQ) for its lack of action against crimes that involved firearms.
“There is hardly a week where gunshots don't ring out in a neighbourhood or a street," said Liberal MNA Frantz Benjamin. "The feeling of anxiety, of insecurity, is at its peak in Montreal, Longueuil, Laval and in several other regions of Quebec. The escalation of violence continues. Quebec families can't take the shootings anymore.” Benjamin brought up the bloody biker war 25 years ago — a time that led to the death of a child and resulted in the RCMP setting up the "Carcajou" squad.
Public Safety Minister Genevieve Guilbault responded to that by stating she will make an "unprecedented" announcement this week. According to information from a spokesperson, the government would allocate financial resources. However, it is not possible yet to know the amount or scope of the resources."We are indeed concerned about this increase in violence," Guilbault said.
Guilbault noted that $5 million has been allocated to the Montreal police’s anti-gun trafficking team. In addition, $65 million was allocated last year to fight organized crime and gun violence in Montreal.
