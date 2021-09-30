Last summer, the federal government passed legislation to establish September 30 as the the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. It is a statutory holiday — a date that coincides with Orange Shirt Day, which has been centred on honoring residential school survivors and victims since 2013.
On Thursday, Montreal and the rest of Canada will mark its first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. The goal of the holiday is to get the country to reflect on the dark history Canada has in regards to the mistreatment of Indigenous Peoples and the lasting intergenerational trauma of residential schools.
Even though it is now a federal statutory holiday, it is not recognized at the provincial level with each province looking at it differently. In Quebec, for example, the holiday will only apply to federal employees and most banks will be closed.
In June, Premier François Legault told reporters that Quebec has enough statutory holidays and the government was not interested in adding another to the list. However, several towns, school boards and businesses across the province have announced ways in which they plan to observe the holiday this Thursday.
Montreal will mark the holiday with a commemorative ceremony and march starting at Place du Canada at 1:00 pm. It will end at Place-des-Arts, where speeches and performances will take place. “Speakers, a ceremony, and drums will precede the march to Place-des-Arts, where speeches and artist performances will be held,” a release for the event said.
Organized by the Native Women's Shelter and the Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador, it hopes to give people a chance to “hear from Indigenous leaders, learn from their experiences and traditions, and honour 6,500 children in unmarked mass graves with many more yet to be uncovered.”
There will also be a more intimate ceremony held in Kahnawake — the Mohawk community just south of Montreal. In order to mark Orange Shirt Day, survivors and their families will be invited to a birthday party-themed gathering.
Helen Jarvis Montour — one of the organizers — said this intimate ceremony is to make up for all the birthdays residential school survivors never had the chance to celebrate. It is an unfortunate reality that includes Montour’s father.
